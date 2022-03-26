News / Metro

Online rumor just barking up the wrong tree

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
An online post that two trees in the city are cordoned off being in close contact with a person positive with COVID-19 has been confirmed as a rumor.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Online rumor just barking up the wrong tree

A photo of a cordoned area which went viral on the Internet.

An online post that two trees in the city are cordoned off being in close contact with a person positive with COVID-19 has been confirmed as a rumor.

The statement was made in a WeChat group chat on Friday, and went viral shortly afterward.

It's true that an area was cordoned off, but for a quite different reason, authorities in Huangpu District told shobserver.com on Saturday.

The cordon was established between Liyuan Park and Yongyu Apartment, a residential complex, some days ago after a vegetable seller tested positive for COVID-19, according to the authorities.

The patient's car was given an disinfection, and a man in a protection suit was assigned to guard the area to prevent anyone entering.

By Saturday morning, the disinfection work had been completed, with the car removed and the guard post cancelled.

Shanghai Daily checked the place on Saturday morning and confirmed there was no guard.

Online rumor just barking up the wrong tree
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Online rumor just barking up the wrong tree
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A curious passer-by takes a photo.

Shobserver.com also reached out to the person who first told the story, a man surnamed Zhang.

Zhang said he was on his way back home from a shopping trip with his daughter on Thursday evening when he saw the cordon and asked the guard why the trees had been cordoned off.

He was told that the place was a close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who was often there.

"Then I said to my daughter, well maybe the person often exercised here, but I didn't expect that my guess would become some kind of assertion," he told shobserver.com.

It was also rumored that the guard would be there for 14 days.

"I was being indiscreet when making the comments, and some of my surmises were irrational," Zhang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     