COVID-19 in Shanghai: 45 confirmed cases, 2,631 local asymptomatic infections

  12:00 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
The city reported 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 2,631 local asymptomatic infections, six imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Saturday.
The city reported 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 2,631 local asymptomatic infections, six imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, five confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Twenty-three confirmed patients and 2,363 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

45 local cases

The first 27 patients tested positive during central quarantine. Eighteen tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

A total of 53 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 2,363 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 268 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 783 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a South Korean living in South Korea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 18.

The second patient is a Brazilian living in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese living in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The fifth patient is a Japanese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese living in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The second case is a Chinese working in the Congo who arrived at the local airport on March 22.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 30 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 214 asymptomatic infections, including 4 imported ones, were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,481 imported cases, 4,340 have been discharged upon recovery and 141 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 752 local cases, 493 have been discharged upon recovery and 252 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 11,130 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 11,095 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
