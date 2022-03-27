Doctors help couple overcome genetic problems to have twins

Medical Experts from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai have helped a couple with genetic problems deliver a pair of healthy twin boys.

The wife had previously had four unsuccessful pregnancies. The first two pregnancies ended in heart failures, while the third was found to have birth defects.



The couple decided to seek assisted reproductive technology. However, the fourth pregnancy also ended with sadness, as prenatal check found the fetus had multiple bone abnormalities.

Checks of the aborted fetus found genetic mutation, which can lead to Nager Syndrome, which is characterised by a deformed skeleton and limbs.

The couple went to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University finally, and doctors conducted detailed checks on both wife and husband.

A similar genetic mutation was found in the husband.

Doctors decided to introduce pre-implantation genetic-testing technology, or PGT, through which doctors conduct genetic testing on embryos and select healthy embryos for transplant to prevent genetic diseases.

Experts collect three embryos and found two were healthy. They transplanted one into the wife and later checks found it had developed into a pair of identical twins.

Dr Huang Hefeng from the hospital said couples with unsuccessful pregnancies should conduct genetic counseling to prevent and reduce risk.