News / Metro

Doctors help couple overcome genetic problems to have twins

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
Medical Experts from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai have helped a couple with genetic problems deliver a pair of healthy twin boys.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0

Medical Experts from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai have helped a couple with genetic problems deliver a pair of healthy twin boys.

The wife had previously had four unsuccessful pregnancies. The first two pregnancies ended in heart failures, while the third was found to have birth defects.

The couple decided to seek assisted reproductive technology. However, the fourth pregnancy also ended with sadness, as prenatal check found the fetus had multiple bone abnormalities.

Checks of the aborted fetus found genetic mutation, which can lead to Nager Syndrome, which is characterised by a deformed skeleton and limbs.

The couple went to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University finally, and doctors conducted detailed checks on both wife and husband.

A similar genetic mutation was found in the husband.

Doctors decided to introduce pre-implantation genetic-testing technology, or PGT, through which doctors conduct genetic testing on embryos and select healthy embryos for transplant to prevent genetic diseases.

Experts collect three embryos and found two were healthy. They transplanted one into the wife and later checks found it had developed into a pair of identical twins.

Dr Huang Hefeng from the hospital said couples with unsuccessful pregnancies should conduct genetic counseling to prevent and reduce risk.

Doctors help couple overcome genetic problems to have twins

The healthy boys.

Doctors help couple overcome genetic problems to have twins
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     