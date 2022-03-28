COVID-19 in Shanghai: 50 confirmed cases, 3,450 local asymptomatic infections

Of all the local infections, 17 confirmed patients and 2,833 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

The city reported 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 3,450 local asymptomatic infections, ten imported patients and four imported asymptomatic cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the local infections, 17 confirmed patients and 2,833 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

50 local cases

The first 17 patients tested positive during central quarantine. The rest 33 tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.



A total of 85 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 2,833 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 617 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,807 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 16.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 18.

The third patient is a Brazilian who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The fourth patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The fifth patient is a Chinese temporarily living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 10.

The sixth patient is a South Korean working in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The seventh and eighth patients are both Chinese respectively working and studying in Switzerland who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on March 26.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 35 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.



The second case is a Chinese seeking medical treatment in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 22.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while four close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 170 asymptomatic infections, including one imported ones, were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,491 imported cases, 4,359 have been discharged upon recovery and 132 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 802 local cases, 511 have been discharged upon recovery and 284 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 14,414 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 14,376 local ones, the health commission said.