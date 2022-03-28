Public transportation suspended in locked-down Pudong

From today to 3am on April 5, people who are to leave Shanghai must show a negative result of a PCR test done within the last 48 hours.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

All public transportation means have been suspended in Pudong as the new area has been put under lockdown from Monday in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Metro stations and bus lines have suspended their operation, and taxis are available only at the Longyang Road terminal of Airport Line 7.

The Airport Line 7 will be cut short with the temporary terminal at Longyang Road, but most other airport lines will operate normally except for Airport Circular Line 1 and Line 8.

Tourist buses, ferries over Huangpu River and those between Chongming, Changxing and Hengsha islands are also suspended, as well as Jinshan Railway.

The suspension will last till 5am on April 1, when the lockdown of the new area will be lifted.

Puxi, or the area west of Huangpu River, will be locked down from 3am on April 1 to 3am on April 5.

All bridges over and tunnels across Huangpu River will be closed till 3am on April 5.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Travel restrictions

From today to 3am on April 5, people who are to leave Shanghai must show a negative result of a PCR test done within the last 48 hours, but they're advised not to travel unless necessary during this period.

Police have set up checkpoints at the exits to neighboring cities at G2, G15, S26, G50, G60, S32, S36, G15 and G40 expressways, and warned that outbound people who don't possess the required PCR record will be turned away.

Meanwhile, all tollgates of the expressways in Pudong will be closed till 5am on April 1, and all tollgates of the expressways in Minhang, Xuhui, Jiading and Huangpu districts in Puxi and their adjacent areas will be shut down from 3am on April 1 to 3am on April 5.

The city's airports, railway terminals and international ports will be normally operating, but people from out of town are advised not to travel to Shanghai if not necessary.