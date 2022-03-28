News / Metro

Medics step up once again to tackle virus

A team consisting of 450 medics from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital left for the central quarantine site at Shanghai New International Expo Center on Monday.
A team consisting of 450 medics from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital left for the central quarantine site at Shanghai New International Expo Center on Monday.

The new site in the Pudong New Area houses those with mild symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

As soon as receiving the order last week, the hospital began organizing the team with 90 doctors, 360 nurses and other support staff. Doctors from 22 departments, including respiratory and digestive diseases, traditional Chinese medicine and neurology, are part of the team.

Many of the medics served in Wuhan, the initial COVID-19 epicenter, and at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the designated COVID-19 health facility.

Some of the medics from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital

Ti Gong

Medical staff pose before leaving for the site.

﻿
