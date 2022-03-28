Q&As about lockdown in Shanghai: Traveling

All you need to know about traveling to and in Shanghai during the lockdowns.

Q: Is public transportation available in the locked-down area from 5am on Monday to 5am on Friday?

A: All Metro stations and bus lines in the area have suspended operations. Taxis are available only at the Longyang Road terminal of Airport Line 7 to deliver passengers to destinations in Pudong.

Q: Can I drive my private car on streets in a locked-down area?

A: Vehicles that are used to assist pandemic control, deliver daily necessities, provide urban services, handle emergencies and transport people who need medical assistance can drive on streets with approval from authorities.

Q: Is the Pudong International Airport open? Are flights suspended? How can I travel from the airport to my destination in the city?

A: The airport will be operating normally. Please refer to airlines for flight information. People who arrive at the airport can take airport bus lines to reach destinations in Puxi. If your destination is in Pudong, you can take Airport Line 7 to Longyang Road and take a taxi from there.

Q: How can I travel between Pudong and Hongqiao Airports?

A: If you arrive in Shanghai at Hongqiao International Airport, you can travel to Pudong International Airport by Airport Line 1 from the east bus terminal at the Hongqiao traffic hub. If you arrive at the airport in Pudong, you can travel to Hongqiao by the same airport bus from Terminal 2.

A negative test result from within the prior 48 hours is required for passengers who take buses.

Q: How can I travel from the city's railway terminals to the airport in Pudong?

A: If you arrive in Shanghai at Hongqiao Railway Station, you can take the Airport Line 1 from the east bus terminal at the Hongqiao traffic hub. If you arrive in Shanghai at Shanghai Railway Station, you can take the Airport Line 5. If you arrive at other railway stations, try to take airport lines elsewhere.

A negative test result from within the prior 48 hours is required for passengers who take buses.

Q: What shuttle bus lines to Pudong International Airport are available?

A: Airport Lines 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9 as well as the Late Night Bus are still operating, while the terminal station of Airport Line 7 will be Longyang Road till 5am on Friday. The Pudong Hub Line 1 and Airport Line 8 are not available.

You can check out the timetables, routes and prices of the lines at https://www.shanghaiairport.com/enpdjc/jcjt/index_228241037.html. For further questions, you can call the hotline numbers listed on the webpage.

Q: I live in the area under lockdown, but can I travel by train to other cities since I have booked my ticket?

A: You're advised not to travel during the lockdown.

Q: I live in Puxi. Can I go to work or otherwise move freely when Pudong is under lockdown?

A: Key pandemic control areas in Puxi will remain locked down during the lockdown in Pudong, so residents in those areas will be restricted. Residents in other areas are advised to reduce outings and traveling as much as possible in the meantime.

Q: Can medical workers and other people involved in pandemic control who live in Puxi go to work in Pudong even though cross-river traffic is cut off?

A: Yes, they can drive to work by car. With work badges or certificates from their employer as well as a negative PCR test result from the prior 48 hours and a green health code, they will be allowed to use bridges and tunnels to get across the Huangpu River.