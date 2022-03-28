News / Metro

Salary relief for COVID-19 patients as measures unveiled to ease pain

The Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau unveiled 16 measures on Monday, aimed at easing the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and businesses.
COVID-19 patients, suspected patients, pathogen carriers, close contacts and other people who are quarantined by medical institutions and the government and can not work as usual should be paid their regular wages during their quarantine, according to the city's human resources and social security authority.

It's one of the 16 measures released on Monday by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau to ease the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and businesses.

It also said that those who need further treatment after quarantine should be paid according to regulations on sick leave.

The bureau encourages enterprises and employees to resolve disputes by negotiation in cases where, for instance, companies have to stop operation or staff cannot return to work due to government prevention and control measures against the pandemic.

To ease burdens on enterprises, the city will extend its currently reduced premiums for unemployment and work-related injury insurances against employees' salaries.

The bureau encourages incubators to waive, reduce or postpone collection of rent from startups. Groups or individuals who are starting businesses can apply for up to one year of delay in repayment of guaranteed loans with discounted interest if they have difficulties.

It supports employers to share staff to resolve temporary labor shortages and will set up sharing platforms to help and guide them to do so. Businesses sharing laborers will enjoy subsidies.

With citywide recruitment platforms, Shanghai aims to provide accurate services for employers and employees. For key enterprises that ensure the city's operation, pandemic prevention and control, as well as citizens' daily life, the bureau will provide one-on-one services to help with issues, including recruitment, labor-sharing and training.

The city will also subsidize online training for enterprises and social organizations affected by the pandemic. Each employee can enjoy up to three subsidized training programs.

The bureau highlighted the importance of medical staff and other people working on the front line of the battle against the pandemic.

They will enjoy green-channel services in assessment of work-related injuries and claiming of related compensation if they get infected by COVID-19 when on duty.

Technicians on the front line can also enjoy privileges in professional qualification accreditation.

Amid increasing demand for medical staff, medical institutions and other organizations related to pandemic prevention and control are allowed to streamline their recruitment process. Such institutions or their administrations can employ applicants directly via online interviews and examinations.

The bureau encourages all individuals and enterprises to apply for its services on its one-stop website, mobile phone application, WeChat account or hotline 12333 to reduce physical contact and avoid crowding.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
