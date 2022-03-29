News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 96 confirmed cases, 4,381 local asymptomatic infections

  08:28 UTC+8, 2022-03-29
The city reported 96 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,381 local asymptomatic infections, 11 imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 21 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Seven confirmed patients and 3,824 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

96 local cases

The first seven patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth to 75th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 76th to 96th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 198 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 3,824 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 557 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,657 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 10 from Hong Kong SAR.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 16 via Denmark.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 17.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United State who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The sixth patient, a Chinese working in Canada, and the seventh patient, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on March 21 on the same flight.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 22.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

The 10th patient is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on March 23.

The 11th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on March 26.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 160 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on March 21 via Switzerland.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 24 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 28 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,502 imported cases, 4,370 have been discharged upon recovery and 132 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 898 local cases, 528 have been discharged upon recovery and 363 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 18,568 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 18,531 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
