What to bring to a central quarantine site

A list of things you could bring to a central quarantine site if you tested positive for COVID-19 but have light or no symptoms.

Xinhua

The central quarantine site which houses COVID-19 patients with no or light symptoms provides the following things:



A basin, a towel, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a toothbrush, disinfecting wipes and masks. You can also bring your own just in case.

It offers the following service:

Three meals a day, hot and cold water, TCM (optional), a bedside table, power outlet, medical services

Please note your personal stuff can not be delivered to the quarantine site.

Things you can bring:

Disposable underwear (There is no shower in the quarantine site)



Extension cord

Earplugs

Sleep mask

Food/snacks

Charger

Earphone

Shampoo/hairdryer (You can wash hair in a sink)

Slippers

Tissues, toilet paper

Women's sanitation products

A blanket

Warm clothes

Prescribed medication

Cup and/or water bottle