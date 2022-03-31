News / Metro

What to bring to a central quarantine site

  15:18 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
A list of things you could bring to a central quarantine site if you tested positive for COVID-19 but have light or no symptoms.
What to bring to a central quarantine site
The central quarantine site at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area will be put into use soon.

The central quarantine site which houses COVID-19 patients with no or light symptoms provides the following things:

A basin, a towel, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a toothbrush, disinfecting wipes and masks. You can also bring your own just in case.

It offers the following service:

Three meals a day, hot and cold water, TCM (optional), a bedside table, power outlet, medical services

Please note your personal stuff can not be delivered to the quarantine site.

Things you can bring:

Disposable underwear (There is no shower in the quarantine site)

Extension cord

Earplugs

Sleep mask

Food/snacks

Charger

Earphone

Shampoo/hairdryer (You can wash hair in a sink)

Slippers

Tissues, toilet paper

Women's sanitation products

A blanket

Warm clothes

Prescribed medication

Cup and/or water bottle

Source: SHINE
