What to bring to a central quarantine site
The central quarantine site which houses COVID-19 patients with no or light symptoms provides the following things:
A basin, a towel, a bottle of hand sanitizer, a toothbrush, disinfecting wipes and masks. You can also bring your own just in case.
It offers the following service:
Three meals a day, hot and cold water, TCM (optional), a bedside table, power outlet, medical services
Please note your personal stuff can not be delivered to the quarantine site.
Things you can bring:
Disposable underwear (There is no shower in the quarantine site)
Extension cord
Earplugs
Sleep mask
Food/snacks
Charger
Earphone
Shampoo/hairdryer (You can wash hair in a sink)
Slippers
Tissues, toilet paper
Women's sanitation products
A blanket
Warm clothes
Prescribed medication
Cup and/or water bottle