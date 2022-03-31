Massive disinfection of trash facilities underway

Shanghai has stepped up disinfection measures to stamp out potential COVID-19 infection hazards resulting from the collection, transportation and handling of trash.

Shanghai has stepped up disinfection measures to stamp out potential COVID-19 infection hazards resulting from the collection, transportation and handling of household trash, construction garbage and kitchen waste.

A monthlong environment disinfection campaign has commenced across the city, involving about 600 working units in the collection, transportation and handling of household trash, construction garbage and kitchen waste, the city's greenery and public sanitation bureau said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities are conducting trash-sorting inspections and promoting COVID-19 prevention involving about 190,000 streetside businesses ― such as catering stores, fresh food shops and supermarkets ― to stem potential infection hazards resulting from improper trash sorting.

An intelligent approach has been taken by urban management and law enforcement officials to improve law enforcement efficiency, as about 35,000 businesses in the Pudong New Area have been given unique QR codes that allow law enforcement officials to check their basic information and previous inspection records by scanning the codes.

