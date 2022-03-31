News / Metro

Massive disinfection of trash facilities underway

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
Shanghai has stepped up disinfection measures to stamp out potential COVID-19 infection hazards resulting from the collection, transportation and handling of trash.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-31       0
Massive disinfection of trash facilities underway
Ti Gong

A worker disinfects a garbage-handling facility.

Massive disinfection of trash facilities underway
Ti Gong

Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement officials make inspections and promote COVID-19 prevention measures.

Shanghai has stepped up disinfection measures to stamp out potential COVID-19 infection hazards resulting from the collection, transportation and handling of household trash, construction garbage and kitchen waste.

A monthlong environment disinfection campaign has commenced across the city, involving about 600 working units in the collection, transportation and handling of household trash, construction garbage and kitchen waste, the city's greenery and public sanitation bureau said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities are conducting trash-sorting inspections and promoting COVID-19 prevention involving about 190,000 streetside businesses ― such as catering stores, fresh food shops and supermarkets ― to stem potential infection hazards resulting from improper trash sorting.

An intelligent approach has been taken by urban management and law enforcement officials to improve law enforcement efficiency, as about 35,000 businesses in the Pudong New Area have been given unique QR codes that allow law enforcement officials to check their basic information and previous inspection records by scanning the codes.

Massive disinfection of trash facilities underway
Ti Gong

A worker disinfects wet trash vehicles.

Massive disinfection of trash facilities underway
Ti Gong

A Shanghai urban management and law enforcement official serves as a community volunteer and helps a resident register for a nucleic acid test.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     