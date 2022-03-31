Airport bus lines running on new schedules, rail services operating normally

Departure intervals for buses to the Pudong International Airport have been adjusted, but all city and Metro bus services have been suspended.

Airport buses will change their operation lines on Friday, when Pudong's lockdown ends and Puxi's begins, according to the local transportation commission.

A new airport bus line connecting Shanghai South Railway Station, Shanghai Railway Station, Hongqiao transport hub, a bus hub on Dongfang Road in the Pudong New Area and the Pudong International Airport debuts on Friday.

Airport lines 2, 4, 5 and 9 will cease operations from 3am on April 1 to 5am on April 5, while Pudong Hub Line 1 and Airport Line 8 will continue running as usual.

Airport Line 1 runs between the Hongqiao hub and the Pudong International Airport. Its late-night bus will operate normally but will not stop at stations in lockdown areas.

Passengers will have negative nucleic acid test reports done within 48 hours, flight tickets and ID cards checked before they get on the buses.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Airport bus lines to the Pudong airport have adjusted their departure intervals since local grid screening began in Pudong on Monday.

The staggered lockdown started in Pudong on the eastern side of Huangpu River and will last eight days until April 5, ending on the Puxi side.

Puxi residents traveling to the Pudong Airport can take Airport lines 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9 as well as the late-night bus during the Pudong lockdown period. Line 7 runs only between Longyang Road station and the airport.

Passengers arriving at Pudong Airport can travel to their destinations on the same lines.

Lines 1 and 9, which are operating normally, depart every hour.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Normally, Line 2 connects the Hotel Equatorial, near Jing'an Temple, with the airport. However, it moved to Pu'an Road Station on March 20, as the hotel has been used as a quarantine site.

Line 2 has also changed its schedule since the Pudong lockdown commenced. It previously departed every two hours but is now departing every three hours.

The first bus running from Pu'an Road to the airport leaves at 5am, and the second departs at 6:30am. Following that it runs every three hours.

Lines 4 and 5 also begin service at 5am and every two hours after that.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

In addition to airports, railway stations in the city are also functioning normally.

Railway passengers must have negative nucleic acid test reports, tickets, temperatures checked and ID cards before entering stations, according to China Railway Shanghai Group.

Hand sanitizers are available in railway station waiting rooms.