Follow-up lockdown measures, and the many questions

A full lockdown was imposed in phases on Pudong and Puxi to allow for citywide nucleic acid testing from March 28. We answer some key questions pertaining to the ongoing measures.

A new round of "block and grid" COVID-19 screening was launched in Shanghai on March 28. As part of it, a full lockdown was imposed in phases on Pudong and Puxi areas to allow for citywide nucleic acid testing.



Follow-up measures were announced on Thursday evening ahead of the scheduled lifting of the Phase-I lockdown on the Pudong New Area, Punan (south of the Huangpu River) and adjacent districts and regions from Friday morning, followed by the next phase for the remaining parts of the city in Puxi.

What do "locked down," "controlled" and "precautionary" areas, as mentioned in the follow-up measures, mean? What are the protocols for residents in their respective areas? How will daily necessities be guaranteed? Can residents apply for emergency leave?

Here are some answers.

Q: When areas in the Phase-I lockdown finish their scheduled isolation, will they be automatically unlocked?

A: Lockdowns were carried out to screen COVID-19 risks. Follow-up measures are needed if risks are spotted.



Specifically, areas in the Phase-I lockdown will be managed through "grid units," and classified as "locked down," "controlled" and "precautionary" based on screening results in this phase.

Grid units containing communities, companies or sites that reported positive cases, as well as adjacent grid units, will be classified as "locked down" areas.

Residential buildings where positive cases live will continue with a 14-day lockdown (counting from March 28). Residents are not allowed to leave their homes.

Other parts in the "locked down" areas will implement a 7-day lockdown plus 7-day home quarantine with additional polymerase chain reaction testing (counting from March 28).

Other localities in the same town or subdistrict of "locked down" areas will be classified as "controlled" areas. Residents will be banned from leaving their communities for a week (counting from March 28), with additional PCR testing.

Residents must not gather in the community, and are strongly encouraged to conduct home quarantine. Only one person from each household will be allowed – staggering with neighbors – to pick up delivery at designated areas every day.

Q: If medics and other personnel involved in COVID-19 prevention and control live in "locked down" or " controlled" areas, can they go out?

A: Only those taking part in COVID-19 prevention and control work, medical services, urban operation and emergency response can leave the areas, provided they follow strict protocols, including temperature checks, health code verification, registration and identity verification.



Q: If I'm not in a "locked down" or "controlled" area, does that mean the "alert is lifted?"

A: No. Please stay vigilant.

All other regions in the Phase-I lockdown, apart from the "locked down" and "controlled" areas, will be classified as "precautionary" areas.

Residents in such areas are required to conduct a 7-day self-health monitoring, with additional testing.

There will be dynamic adjustments to the three different categories, which means, if positive cases are found in "controlled" or "precautionary" areas, they will be reclassified with respective measures.

Q: Can I go to hospital if I live in "locked down"or "controlled" areas?

A: Emergency medical needs, especially those relevant to pregnant women and patients requiring hemodialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, should be guaranteed, as noted by the municipal government.



District, subdistrict and town authorities are required to implement specific task teams to respond to such demands. Internet diagnosis, medicine delivery and other relevant services are recommended for those in "locked down" or "controlled" areas.

In case of medical emergencies, residents are advised to contact the subdistrict or neighborhood committee at the earliest, so that they can help coordinate with the 120 emergency hotline.

Q: Can I go out if I'm in a "precautionary" area?

A: Those in "precautionary" areas are encouraged to stay at home unless it is necessary to go out.



They are advised to work from home, avoid going to other districts or crossing the Huangpu River.

Please take proper personal protection measures, maintain social distance and avoid crowded areas if you have to go out. And please follow the necessary measures such as temperature checks and code verification. If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue etc, please report to a nearby medical institution as soon as possible.

Q: How will daily necessities be guaranteed if I'm in a "locked down" area?

A: District governments and relevant authorities are required to ensure residents' daily-life necessities. They will work hard for better logistics and ensure more supplies and stable prices.



Q: Can I eat out in a restaurant if I'm in a "precautionary" area?

A: All restaurants will only provide take-aways.



Q: Are supermarkets open?

A: Public venues providing daily necessities such as markets, supermarkets, malls and pharmacies will be open with limited capacity. Reservations will be needed to enter and they will have staggering hours, among other measures.



Non-essential venues such as Internet bars, pubs, karaoke bars, card rooms and libraries will be closed. Couriers are not allowed to enter communities.

Q: What precautions should I take at the testing site?

A: You must wear a mask properly and maintain social distance of at least 2 meters.



Q: What else should I do amid the current COVID-19 resurgence?

A: Do not gather unless necessary. Reduce outdoor activities. Everyone is responsible for their own health, and everyone is a protector of Shanghai. Please take proper personal protection measures to protect yourself, your family and our beautiful city.