PCR, antigen reports now required for people leaving Shanghai

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:12 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
The city's airports, docks, railway stations and expressways will apply the beefed up conditions and do test report inspections from midnight Saturday.
Imaginechina

A traffic policeman in hazmat suit stops and inspects a cargo van during the phase-2 lockdown in Puxi.

Shanghai has beefed up the testing requirements for people who are planning to leave the city amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from a negative PCR test report done within the last two days, people departing Shanghai now need to also provide a negative antigen self-testing report made within a day.

Only people with a negative PCR report done within a day do not need to provide the antigen testing report, said Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai Health Commission.

The result of the antigen testing can be uploaded through a WeChat app titled "Yiceda," so that both the PCR and antigen testing reports can be checked on the city's "Suishenma," health code, Wu said.

Shanghai's two airports, docks, railway stations and expressways will launch inspections of PCR and antigen testing reports from midnight Saturday.

Those who cannot provide the required negative reports will be banned from leaving Shanghai and asked to return home, Wu noted. The requirements will be adjusted according to the pandemic situation, he added.

Citizens can buy antigen self-testing kits at local pharmacies, such as Guoda Fumei, Huashi and Yifeng. A full list of pharmacies supplying the kits can be checked on the app "Shanghai Drugstore" or the "Suishenban."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
