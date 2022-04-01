News / Metro

Fresh produce support for Shanghai residents pours in from vegetable growing areas

Delta region cities are rallying to deliver food in trucks by the ton-load while Trip.com is supplying vehicle pick-up services for medical staff.
Yu Caiming

Tomatoes sent to Shanghai from Jiashan

Yu Caiming

Farmers in Jiashan prepare crates of tomatoes for transport to Shanghai.

Yu Caiming

A farmer in Jiashan picks mushrooms to be delivered to Shanghai.

A rally of fresh produce and services support is pouring into Shanghai to ease the burdens of lockdowns imposed in phases on Pudong and Puxi areas.

Three trucks carrying the first batch of 16 tons of vegetables from neighboring Jiashan County, Zhejiang Province, arrived in Qingpu District on Thursday.

"These include tomatoes, eggplants and mushrooms which were freshly picked," said Gu Jinhai, deputy governor of Yaozhuang Town of Jiashan.

"People in the Yangtze River Delta region are families, and Jiashan and Qingpu have deep friendship," said Gu.

Cities in the delta region are actively delivering fresh food to Shanghai these days to assist in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 100 tons of of 10 varieties of fresh vegetables from Lu'an City of Anhui Province have been sent to Songjiang District this week. They include tomatoes, carrots, lettuces and gourds.

Yu Caiming

Vegetables packed for sending to Shanghai.

Yu Caiming

Farmers in Jiashan prepare tomatoes for transport to Shanghai.

The vegetables were harvested from crops at planting bases and agricultural cooperatives in Lu'an.

"Shanghai is in the key phases of prevention and control of the epidemic, and we want to help in the supply of fresh vegetables," said Yang Yong, deputy director of Lu'an City Commerce Bureau.

Dafeng District of Yancheng City, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, has sent 26,000 boxes of fresh vegetables to Shanghai as well.

Dafeng and Shanghai have deep bonds, and it is an important agricultural and sideline products manufacturing and processing base for Shanghai, supplying milk, rice, pork and fresh water products to the city.

Ti Gong

A vehicle supplier for Trip.com in Xianyang, Shaanxi Province, helps deliver nucleic acid reagent test kits.

Yu Caiming

A farmer in Jiashan helps to load a vehicle to take fresh vegetables to Shanghai.

Yu Caiming

Eggplants delivered to Shanghai

Meanwhile, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com announced it had started providing pick-up services to take medical staff to and from work in COVID-19 pandemic-hit regions.

The service also covers government officials and volunteers working in the front line against the pandemic.

Vehicle rental service suppliers and tour guides of the online travel platform have joined in the rally to satisfy the transportation needs of medical staff.

Strict disinfection and cleaning measures are applied to the vehicles used for pick-up.

Trip.com said it had also received hundreds of inquiries from residents who sought help to pick up patients at home and to deliver donations, and it tried to tackle all of these.

Some warm-hearted residents in Shanghai also offered their cars to pick up medical staff, the travel operator said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
