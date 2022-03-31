News / Metro

Shanghai Zoo not horsing around with animal care during lockdown

  15:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
More than 100 zoo employees, including veterinarians and animal keepers, are staying there through the lockdown period, and a huge supply of food has been stockpiled.
Ti Gong

An orangutan practices at the zoo.

Ti Gong

A lion cub is fed with milk.

Ti Gong

A hippo eats grass.

As the lockdown commences in Puxi, what happens to the more than 5,000 animals who call the Shanghai Zoo in Changning District home?

Not to worry because the zoo is fully prepared.

More than 100 zoo employees, including veterinarians and animal keepers, are staying there through the lockdown period.

Temporary lodging facilities have been prepared for them.

Meanwhile, the zoo has stocked up on 11 tons of fish, five tons of meat and five tons of animal feed, along with fruits, vegetables and grass.

Ti Gong

Bamboo shoots prepared for giant pandas.

Ti Gong

Giraffes eating leaves.

Ti Gong

Zoo keepers prepare grass for the lockdown.

Ti Gong

A lion cub out for a walk

Ti Gong

A gorilla with an animal keeper

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
Shanghai Zoo
Special Reports
