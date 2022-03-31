Shanghai Zoo not horsing around with animal care during lockdown

More than 100 zoo employees, including veterinarians and animal keepers, are staying there through the lockdown period, and a huge supply of food has been stockpiled.

As the lockdown commences in Puxi, what happens to the more than 5,000 animals who call the Shanghai Zoo in Changning District home?

Not to worry because the zoo is fully prepared.

More than 100 zoo employees, including veterinarians and animal keepers, are staying there through the lockdown period.

Temporary lodging facilities have been prepared for them.

Meanwhile, the zoo has stocked up on 11 tons of fish, five tons of meat and five tons of animal feed, along with fruits, vegetables and grass.

