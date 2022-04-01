News / Metro

Get your visa extension done as soon as possible: police

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
People with expired visas should apply for an extension once they are free of lockdowns and able to visit the issuing centers, authorities warned.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:24 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0

Foreigners in Shanghai who are unable to apply for a visa and residence permit extension before their documents expire due to lockdowns will enjoy a measure of understanding from exit-entry authorities, but not unconditionally.

The authorities advised on Friday that people with expired documents should apply for an extension as soon as possible once they're able to travel to application centers.

"It happened back in 2020 when some people applied for an extension several months after the service was fully restored, citing pandemic reasons, and in such cases it was difficult for us to exempt them from punishment," an official of Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau said.

Applicants with expired documents are also advised to show proof to officers at the application centers that they couldn't apply in time due to lockdowns.

Foreigners in China are advised to extend their visa seven days before its expiry and to extend their residence permit 30 days before the expiry date, if they need an extension.

As long as they successfully extend the documents before their expiry, they will be exempt from punishments for overstaying.

Under special circumstances, authorities will extend some understanding to applicants who apply after their documents have expired.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     