Get your visa extension done as soon as possible: police

People with expired visas should apply for an extension once they are free of lockdowns and able to visit the issuing centers, authorities warned.

Foreigners in Shanghai who are unable to apply for a visa and residence permit extension before their documents expire due to lockdowns will enjoy a measure of understanding from exit-entry authorities, but not unconditionally.

The authorities advised on Friday that people with expired documents should apply for an extension as soon as possible once they're able to travel to application centers.

"It happened back in 2020 when some people applied for an extension several months after the service was fully restored, citing pandemic reasons, and in such cases it was difficult for us to exempt them from punishment," an official of Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau said.

Applicants with expired documents are also advised to show proof to officers at the application centers that they couldn't apply in time due to lockdowns.

Foreigners in China are advised to extend their visa seven days before its expiry and to extend their residence permit 30 days before the expiry date, if they need an extension.

As long as they successfully extend the documents before their expiry, they will be exempt from punishments for overstaying.

Under special circumstances, authorities will extend some understanding to applicants who apply after their documents have expired.