COVID-19 transmission in Shanghai at rapidly rising stage: spokesperson

The transmission of COVID-19 in Shanghai is in a period of "rapidly rising," and the city is expected to see more infections in the near future, said a senior health official on Friday.

The total infections in Shanghai topped 36,000 in March, and have spread to other regions, said Lei Zhenglong with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference.

In the past month, China has seen 103,965 locally transmitted cases in 29 provincial-level regions, with around 90 percent cases reported in the northeastern province of Jilin and Shanghai, according to the NHC.