Get ready for 'venue code,' all-in-one health check machine

Starting from April 5, Shanghai will implement a "venue code" and an all-in-one machine for health checks, or "digital sentry," citywide as a new beefed-up measure to monitor and curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents will be required to scan the "venue code" to enter some key locations in the city.



The venues include schools, residential compounds, government institutions and services centers, commercial complexes, malls and supermarkets, theaters and cinemas, public facilities such as libraries, museums, exhibition centers etc, pubs, restaurants, hotels, gyms, tourist attractions, parks, entertainment venues such as dance halls, escape rooms and game rooms, service venues such as massage parlors and hair saloons, medical institutions, factories, long-haul bus stations, airports, and passenger terminals, including for ferries.

Administrators or operators of key locations should post the QR code or install the "digital sentry" machines at the entrance. The venue code can be accessed on the app "Government Online-Offline Shanghai (一网通办)" or "Suishenban (随身办)." Senior residents or juniors who don't have smartphones are allowed handwritten registration.

Residents entering these places will be asked to scan the venue codes via "Suishenban" (app or WeChat mini program), or simply by WeChat or Alipay. Residents can also scan "Suishenban" or identity cards on the health check machines at the venues before entering.

Administrators or operators should report to the pandemic prevention and control department once they find people who don't meet the requirements after scanning the code. These people are not allowed to enter the venues.

Residents who refuse to show the code before entering these places will be held accountable in accordance with the law.