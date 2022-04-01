Shanghai senior captures empty city with drone

A 70-year-old retired art teacher often flew his drone across the city to take landscape photos, but the scenery he saw two days before Puxi's lockdown shook him.

Photographer Song Xinbao never thought his lens would one day find an empty Bund and Nanjing Road E.

The 70-year-old retired art teacher often flew his drone across the downtown area to take landscape photos, but the scenery he saw two days before Puxi's lockdown that began on Friday shook him.

"I hadn't realized the impact of the pandemic resurgence," Song said. "This is no longer the Shanghai I've known for all my life."

Song edited the scenes into a short video that he posted on his WeChat Channel account (阿星A). It soon went viral and gained more than 100,000 reposts and likes.

"A friend of mine told me that being a Shanghai native, he had not been to Nanjing Road for ages and yearned to visit the iconic landmark once the pandemic is over," Song said in the video's narration in Shanghai dialect. "It seems like we learn to cherish once we lose what we have."

The video struck a chord with Shanghai locals. People encouraged each other in the comment section, hoping that the situation would change for the better soon.

"I have been under lockdown for more than half a month, and my grievances have piled up. This video made my tears run like a broken dam," a WeChat user with the screen name TonyLU commented.

Song's neighborhood in Putuo District locked down on Friday, along with other parts of Puxi.



"I want to tell people through the video that now is the time to fight with our bodies and souls," he said.