News / Metro

Shanghai senior captures empty city with drone

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
A 70-year-old retired art teacher often flew his drone across the city to take landscape photos, but the scenery he saw two days before Puxi's lockdown shook him.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  21:37 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
Provided by Song Xinbao. Shot by Song Xinbao. Subtitles by Lu Feiran.

Photographer Song Xinbao never thought his lens would one day find an empty Bund and Nanjing Road E.

The 70-year-old retired art teacher often flew his drone across the downtown area to take landscape photos, but the scenery he saw two days before Puxi's lockdown that began on Friday shook him.

"I hadn't realized the impact of the pandemic resurgence," Song said. "This is no longer the Shanghai I've known for all my life."

Song edited the scenes into a short video that he posted on his WeChat Channel account (阿星A). It soon went viral and gained more than 100,000 reposts and likes.

"A friend of mine told me that being a Shanghai native, he had not been to Nanjing Road for ages and yearned to visit the iconic landmark once the pandemic is over," Song said in the video's narration in Shanghai dialect. "It seems like we learn to cherish once we lose what we have."

The video struck a chord with Shanghai locals. People encouraged each other in the comment section, hoping that the situation would change for the better soon.

"I have been under lockdown for more than half a month, and my grievances have piled up. This video made my tears run like a broken dam," a WeChat user with the screen name TonyLU commented.

Song's neighborhood in Putuo District locked down on Friday, along with other parts of Puxi.

"I want to tell people through the video that now is the time to fight with our bodies and souls," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Nanjing Road
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     