Seven local railway stations suspend service

  21:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-01       0
The seven stations are Shanghai West Station, Anting West Station, Anting North Station, Songjiang South Station, Songjiang Station, Nanxiang North Station & Jinshan North Station.
Ti Gong

Light foot traffic at Hongqiao Railway Station during the city's lockdown in Puxi.

A total of seven railway stations in Shanghai have suspended service from midnight on April 1 to midnight on April 5 amid the lockdown in Puxi, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group.

The seven stations are Shanghai West Station, Anting West Station, Anting North Station, Songjiang South Station, Songjiang Station, Nanxiang North Station and Jinshan North Station.

Shanghai Railway Station, Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai South Railway Station are operating normally during the second phase of the lockdown. However, these stations have suspended in-station transfer services.

Passengers with tickets for trains scheduled to depart from the seven stations where service has been suspended will receive full refunds and will not be charged a commission fee.

Departure and arrival passengers are required to show a negative nucleic acid test report from within the prior 48 hours.

Arriving passengers with negative test reports will be allowed to leave the stations after taking another nucleic acid test.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
