COVID-19 in Shanghai: 260 confirmed cases, 6,051 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 6,051 local asymptomatic infections and two imported patients on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, two confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Eight confirmed patients and 5,402 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

260 local cases

The first eight patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The ninth to 258th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 259th and 260th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 726 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 5,402 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 649 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,822 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Denmark who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 23.



The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on March 27.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 39 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 39 patients were discharged.



So far, of all the 4,517 imported cases, 4,424 have been discharged upon recovery and 93 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 2,197 local cases, 613 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,577 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 38,190 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 38,162 local ones, the health commission said.