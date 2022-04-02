News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 260 confirmed cases, 6,051 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
The city reported 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 6,051 local asymptomatic infections and two imported patients on Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0

The city reported 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 6,051 local asymptomatic infections and two imported patients on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, two confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Eight confirmed patients and 5,402 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

260 local cases

The first eight patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The ninth to 258th patients tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.

The 259th and 260th patients are previously asymptomatic infections.

A total of 726 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 5,402 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 649 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,822 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Denmark who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 23.

The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on March 27.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 39 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 39 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,517 imported cases, 4,424 have been discharged upon recovery and 93 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 2,197 local cases, 613 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,577 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 38,190 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 38,162 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     