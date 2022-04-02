News / Metro

City promises care for children whose parents are in quarantine, lockdown

﻿ Yang Jian
  15:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
A caregiver designated by either parents or subdistrict must look after children, if their parents test positive to COVID-19 or are under lockdown.
Imaginechina

A local child receives polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

A caregiver designated by either parents or subdistrict must look after children, if their parents test positive to COVID-19 or are under lockdown, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Once parents are transferred for treatment or quarantine, the subdistricts or towns as well as neighborhood or village committees must respond immediately to offer support and assistance to the children left behind, Zeng Qun, deputy director of the bureau, told the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

"The top priority is to guarantee the physical and mental wellbeing of the children," Zeng said. He said such situation is "heart-wrenching."

A suitable caregiver will be found promptly to take care of the juveniles who can stay home alone. If no caregiver is found, the district, subdistrict or town must designate a temporary guardian with the authorization of the parents, Zeng said.

Children who cannot stay home alone should be taken care of by the districts' juvenile rescue and protection organizations or work stations of the subdistricts or towns with COVID-19 prevention measures.

"Children must be guarded and taken care of," he noted.

For the elderly living alone or those physically challenged, the community should keep contacting them with phone calls or Wechat. The community should also help with nucleic acid testing and deliveries of meals and daily necessities.

Some volunteers have been calling seniors living alone or with difficulties every day during the lockdown, Zeng said.

The subdistricts or service organizations can offer the necessary services such as meal delivery and home care during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, local community workers, volunteers and citizens are encouraged to give more care to the elderly or those in need, Zeng said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
