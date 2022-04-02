Strolling down street, smoking, despite lockdown

A 46-year-old man living in Pudong has been punished for ignoring lockdown rules.

A screenshot of the video of the law enforcement process

The man, surnamed Tian, who lives in a residential complex on Linyi Road, was found strolling alone on the street on Thursday.

He had a bag in one hand and was smoking while walking, with no mask on.

Police officers and their colleagues tried to stop him and asked him to wear a mask. The whole law enforcement process was recorded.

Tian was reluctant to put a mask on at first, but he complied after police tried to get him into a police car.

However, he kept ignoring warnings from the law enforcers and refused to return to his residential complex.

Finally, he was taken away by police.

He told police he was on his way to shop for groceries.

Tian was given a fine and will sit through an administrative detention later, police said.

The Pudong New Area was locked down from March 28 to April 1 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the lockdown, all people had to stay in their apartments and could not leave on their own.

The lockdown is still in force in most places of the new area on Saturday.