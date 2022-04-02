Pudong under lockdown with people staying put
Pudong is still under full lockdown based on the new round of COVID-19 screening, officials said Saturday.
To be specific, all areas are classified either as "locked down" or "controlled," according to Pudong's pandemic prevention and control office.
In "locked down" areas – communities, companies or sites with reported positive cases, along with adjacent areas – people must stay in their homes, literally, for 14 days counting from 5am on March 28.
Other localities in the same town or subdistrict of "locked down" areas are classified as "controlled" areas. There, people can't leave their residential compounds for seven days, also from 5am on March 28.
List of "locked down" areas (from A-Z)
1. Beicai Town
2. Caolu Town
3. Chuansha New Town
4. Datuan Town
5. Dongming Road Subdistrict
6. Gaodong Town
7. Gaohang Town
8. Gaoqiao Town
9. Hangtou Town
10. Heqing Town
11. Huamu Subdistrict
12. Hudong Xincun Subdistrict
13. Huinan Town
14. Jinqiao Town
15. Jinyang Xincun Subdistrict
16. Kangqiao Town
17. Laogang Town:
1) Gangbei Team 7 and Gangxi Team 8 in Jiangang Village
2) Honggangyuan
3) Desano dorms
4) Part of Niudu Village (east to Zongsi River, north to Lujia Road, south to Hengjiu River, west to Jigeng Road)
5) Team 14 in Niudu Vilage
6) Xisha Team 18
7) 1560 Nangang Highway
8) Qingpei compound
9) Gangkai Commercial Plaza
10) Team 4 in Donghe Village
11) 6 Tongyuan Road E.
12) Rixin Team 10 in Chengri Village
18. Lujiazui Subdistrict
19. Nanhui New Town
20. Nanmatou Road Subdistrict
21. Nicheng Town
1) Team 15 Haiguan Village
2) Team 12 Zhongle Village
3) Beile Team 16
4) Artels Collection Lingang Shanghai on 3127 Hongyin Road
5) Yunsong Jingting
6) Construction site of Wanda Diamond Bay
7) Haiyunyuan
8) Yunhan Fuyiyuan
22. Puxing Road Subdistrict
23. Sanlin Town
24. Shanggang Xincun Subdistrict
25. Shuyuan Town
26. Tangqiao Subdistrict
27. Tangzhen Town
28. Wanxiang Town
1) Wanliu Team 2/ Xinyuan north, Team 3, Team 7 and Team 8 in Wanhong Village
2) Luxi Team 6 in Jinlu Village
3) Xinsan Team 1 and 5 in Xinjian Village
4) Orchard Team 1 (part), Luyi Team 8 and 4 in Xinlu Village
5) Wanyi Team 2 and Wan'er Team 6 in Wanxing Village
6) Xin'er Team 5 in Xinzhen Village
7) Meiyuan
8) Lanyuan
9) Zhuyuan
10) Juyuan
11) Nanxinyuan
12) Neixinyuan
13) Part of Wanxiang neighborhood (east to 86 Wanyun Road, west to 68 Wanyun Road, south to open space, north to Wanyun Road)
14) Pedlars' market (east to Sifan Hotel, west to Wanhe Road, south to Parking Lot, north to Sansan Highway)
29. Weifang Xincun Subdistrict
30. Xinchang Town
31. Xuanqiao Town
32. Yangjing Subdistrict
33. Zhangjiang Town
34. Zhoujiadu Subdistrict
35. Zhoupu Town
36. Zhuqiao Town
List of "controlled" areas
Other areas in Laogang Town, Wanxiang Town and Nicheng Town.