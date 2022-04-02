News / Metro

Pudong under lockdown with people staying put

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
Pudong is still under full lockdown based on the new round of COVID-19 screening.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0

Pudong is still under full lockdown based on the new round of COVID-19 screening, officials said Saturday.

To be specific, all areas are classified either as "locked down" or "controlled," according to Pudong's pandemic prevention and control office.

In "locked down" areas – communities, companies or sites with reported positive cases, along with adjacent areas – people must stay in their homes, literally, for 14 days counting from 5am on March 28.

Other localities in the same town or subdistrict of "locked down" areas are classified as "controlled" areas. There, people can't leave their residential compounds for seven days, also from 5am on March 28.

List of "locked down" areas (from A-Z)

1. Beicai Town

2. Caolu Town

3. Chuansha New Town

4. Datuan Town

5. Dongming Road Subdistrict

6. Gaodong Town

7. Gaohang Town

8. Gaoqiao Town

9. Hangtou Town

10. Heqing Town

11. Huamu Subdistrict

12. Hudong Xincun Subdistrict

13. Huinan Town

14. Jinqiao Town

15. Jinyang Xincun Subdistrict

16. Kangqiao Town

17. Laogang Town:

1) Gangbei Team 7 and Gangxi Team 8 in Jiangang Village

2) Honggangyuan

3) Desano dorms

4) Part of Niudu Village (east to Zongsi River, north to Lujia Road, south to Hengjiu River, west to Jigeng Road)

5) Team 14 in Niudu Vilage

6) Xisha Team 18

7) 1560 Nangang Highway

8) Qingpei compound

9) Gangkai Commercial Plaza

10) Team 4 in Donghe Village

11) 6 Tongyuan Road E.

12) Rixin Team 10 in Chengri Village

18. Lujiazui Subdistrict

19. Nanhui New Town

20. Nanmatou Road Subdistrict

21. Nicheng Town

1) Team 15 Haiguan Village

2) Team 12 Zhongle Village

3) Beile Team 16

4) Artels Collection Lingang Shanghai on 3127 Hongyin Road

5) Yunsong Jingting

6) Construction site of Wanda Diamond Bay

7) Haiyunyuan

8) Yunhan Fuyiyuan

22. Puxing Road Subdistrict

23. Sanlin Town

24. Shanggang Xincun Subdistrict

25. Shuyuan Town

26. Tangqiao Subdistrict

27. Tangzhen Town

28. Wanxiang Town

1) Wanliu Team 2/ Xinyuan north, Team 3, Team 7 and Team 8 in Wanhong Village

2) Luxi Team 6 in Jinlu Village

3) Xinsan Team 1 and 5 in Xinjian Village

4) Orchard Team 1 (part), Luyi Team 8 and 4 in Xinlu Village

5) Wanyi Team 2 and Wan'er Team 6 in Wanxing Village

6) Xin'er Team 5 in Xinzhen Village

7) Meiyuan

8) Lanyuan

9) Zhuyuan

10) Juyuan

11) Nanxinyuan

12) Neixinyuan

13) Part of Wanxiang neighborhood (east to 86 Wanyun Road, west to 68 Wanyun Road, south to open space, north to Wanyun Road)

14) Pedlars' market (east to Sifan Hotel, west to Wanhe Road, south to Parking Lot, north to Sansan Highway)

29. Weifang Xincun Subdistrict

30. Xinchang Town

31. Xuanqiao Town

32. Yangjing Subdistrict

33. Zhangjiang Town

34. Zhoujiadu Subdistrict

35. Zhoupu Town

36. Zhuqiao Town

List of "controlled" areas

Other areas in Laogang Town, Wanxiang Town and Nicheng Town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     