Pudong under lockdown with people staying put

Pudong is still under full lockdown based on the new round of COVID-19 screening.

Pudong is still under full lockdown based on the new round of COVID-19 screening, officials said Saturday.

To be specific, all areas are classified either as "locked down" or "controlled," according to Pudong's pandemic prevention and control office.

In "locked down" areas – communities, companies or sites with reported positive cases, along with adjacent areas – people must stay in their homes, literally, for 14 days counting from 5am on March 28.

Other localities in the same town or subdistrict of "locked down" areas are classified as "controlled" areas. There, people can't leave their residential compounds for seven days, also from 5am on March 28.

List of "locked down" areas (from A-Z)

1. Beicai Town

2. Caolu Town

3. Chuansha New Town

4. Datuan Town

5. Dongming Road Subdistrict

6. Gaodong Town

7. Gaohang Town

8. Gaoqiao Town

9. Hangtou Town

10. Heqing Town

11. Huamu Subdistrict

12. Hudong Xincun Subdistrict

13. Huinan Town

14. Jinqiao Town

15. Jinyang Xincun Subdistrict

16. Kangqiao Town

17. Laogang Town:

1) Gangbei Team 7 and Gangxi Team 8 in Jiangang Village

2) Honggangyuan

3) Desano dorms

4) Part of Niudu Village (east to Zongsi River, north to Lujia Road, south to Hengjiu River, west to Jigeng Road)

5) Team 14 in Niudu Vilage

6) Xisha Team 18

7) 1560 Nangang Highway

8) Qingpei compound

9) Gangkai Commercial Plaza

10) Team 4 in Donghe Village

11) 6 Tongyuan Road E.

12) Rixin Team 10 in Chengri Village

18. Lujiazui Subdistrict

19. Nanhui New Town

20. Nanmatou Road Subdistrict

21. Nicheng Town

1) Team 15 Haiguan Village

2) Team 12 Zhongle Village

3) Beile Team 16

4) Artels Collection Lingang Shanghai on 3127 Hongyin Road

5) Yunsong Jingting

6) Construction site of Wanda Diamond Bay

7) Haiyunyuan

8) Yunhan Fuyiyuan

22. Puxing Road Subdistrict

23. Sanlin Town

24. Shanggang Xincun Subdistrict

25. Shuyuan Town

26. Tangqiao Subdistrict

27. Tangzhen Town

28. Wanxiang Town

1) Wanliu Team 2/ Xinyuan north, Team 3, Team 7 and Team 8 in Wanhong Village

2) Luxi Team 6 in Jinlu Village

3) Xinsan Team 1 and 5 in Xinjian Village

4) Orchard Team 1 (part), Luyi Team 8 and 4 in Xinlu Village

5) Wanyi Team 2 and Wan'er Team 6 in Wanxing Village

6) Xin'er Team 5 in Xinzhen Village

7) Meiyuan

8) Lanyuan

9) Zhuyuan

10) Juyuan

11) Nanxinyuan

12) Neixinyuan

13) Part of Wanxiang neighborhood (east to 86 Wanyun Road, west to 68 Wanyun Road, south to open space, north to Wanyun Road)

14) Pedlars' market (east to Sifan Hotel, west to Wanhe Road, south to Parking Lot, north to Sansan Highway)

29. Weifang Xincun Subdistrict

30. Xinchang Town

31. Xuanqiao Town

32. Yangjing Subdistrict

33. Zhangjiang Town

34. Zhoujiadu Subdistrict

35. Zhoupu Town

36. Zhuqiao Town

List of "controlled" areas

Other areas in Laogang Town, Wanxiang Town and Nicheng Town.