Clinical Center reorganizing wards, increasing staff for pediatric care

Photos and videos of multiple crying infants crowded in several hospital beds that have gone viral online are misleading, authorities have said.

Online rumors stated the images were shot at a specialized quarantine site for infants and toddlers in Shanghai's Jinshan District.

But the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center responded on Saturday that the photos and videos were not shot there. The authority said the images showed some internal adjustment situations between the center's pediatric wards.

The center said they were moving pediatric wards to the outpatient and emergency buildings in order to improve the hospitalization environment as the number of baby patients testing positive for COVID-19 has increased recently.

The medical staff from pediatric hospitals and children's hospital and the medical teams dispatched by these hospitals were currently taking care of the pediatric patients in the center. Medical treatment and daily care have been guaranteed.

More pediatric medical teams will be dispatched to improve the procedures, treatment and make timely contacts with parents.