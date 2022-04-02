News / Metro

Xinhua Hospital ensures efficient treatment of hemodialysis patients

To ensure patients needing hemodialysis can undergo treatment, medics from Xinhua Hospital now prepare hemodialysis tags.
To ensure patients needing hemodialysis can undergo treatment under any condition or emergency, medics from Xinhua Hospital now prepare a hemodialysis tag with the patient's name, hemodialysis schedule, medication and type of dialyzer.

With the tag stamped by Xinhu Hospital's hemolysis department, patients can receive timely and proper treatment at any hospital with hemodialysis capability during the ongoing lockdown in Puxi.

"It is the support that we can give to our patients under the current unstable conditions," said Dr Lu Wei from Xinhua's hemodialysis center, which has nearly 430 patients undergoing regular hemodialysis.

Since March, the center established a WeChat group for patients to inform them of sudden changes of operation and new policies because of COVID-19 resurgence.

During the Puxi lockdown, each patient still can go to Xinhua for hemodialysis. The hospital set up special channel for such patients and arranged special hemodialysis rooms to meet the demand while reducing risks.

Medics also check patients, who are scheduled to come for hemodialysis the next day, and contact their communities to ensure smooth arrival.

They also arrange nucleic acid testing to ensure they can travel between the community and the hospital.

Ti Gong

A patient shows the tag with all his information to streamline his hemodialysis.

In addition to hemodialysis, hospital transfers for serious patients remains as normal.

Xinhua Hospital said it had received a 5-year-old boy with a severe skin problem from a hospital in Fengxian District.

The boy was from a locked-down community, where positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.

"The hospital transfer system is an important life-supporting system," said Dr Yao Zhirong, director of Xinhua's dermatology department.

"Even though the patient is from a high-risk community, we have pre-plans for serious patients."

After the ambulance with the boy arrived at Xinhua on Friday evening, doctors with protective uniform examined him.

They confirmed that the boy suffered from toxic epidermal necrolysis, a serious drug-induced skin disorder. Without proper treatment, patients can suffer circulation failure and liver function damage. The death rate is about 25 percent.

Doctors treated the boy and his condition has been controlled, officials said on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Doctors check a 5-year-old boy with a serious skin disorder after being transferred from a hospital in Fengxian District to Xinhua Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
