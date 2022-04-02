Refusing organized PCR test with no justification punishable: police

A Songjiang District man has been given an administrative punishment for refusing to take the organized PCR test for COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Saturday.

A large part of Shanghai is under lockdown at the moment in an effort to curb the pandemic, with PCR tests organized at residential complexes.

The man, surnamed Yan, was supposed to have a test together with his neighbors on Friday morning, but he dodged it by not answering the door or the phone, police said.

After finally being talked into taking the test, Yan allegedly refused to register with his health code at the site and returned home despite persuasion from community staff.

Yan was reported to police under whose supervision he had a test.

He was later taken to a police station and issued with a decision of punishment.

People who refuse to take organized PCR tests with no justified reasons can face administrative or criminal punishment, police warn.

The decision of the Shanghai government from March 27 to carry out phased lockdowns and across-the-board PCR tests of residents is considered to be a legally binding decision under emergency situations and thus must be observed, according to police.

People who violate the decision could face a fine of up to 500 yuan (US$79) and up to 10 days detention, according to Chinese law.

If criminally convicted for causing serious consequences to disease control, they could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Police also warn that people who scuffle with the staff at the test sites could also face legal consequences.