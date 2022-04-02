News / Metro

Refusing organized PCR test with no justification punishable: police

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:14 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0
A Songjiang District man has been given an administrative punishment for refusing to take the organized PCR test for COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Saturday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:14 UTC+8, 2022-04-02       0

A Songjiang District man has been given an administrative punishment for refusing to take the organized PCR test for COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Saturday.

A large part of Shanghai is under lockdown at the moment in an effort to curb the pandemic, with PCR tests organized at residential complexes.

The man, surnamed Yan, was supposed to have a test together with his neighbors on Friday morning, but he dodged it by not answering the door or the phone, police said.

After finally being talked into taking the test, Yan allegedly refused to register with his health code at the site and returned home despite persuasion from community staff.

Yan was reported to police under whose supervision he had a test.

He was later taken to a police station and issued with a decision of punishment.

People who refuse to take organized PCR tests with no justified reasons can face administrative or criminal punishment, police warn.

The decision of the Shanghai government from March 27 to carry out phased lockdowns and across-the-board PCR tests of residents is considered to be a legally binding decision under emergency situations and thus must be observed, according to police.

People who violate the decision could face a fine of up to 500 yuan (US$79) and up to 10 days detention, according to Chinese law.

If criminally convicted for causing serious consequences to disease control, they could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

Police also warn that people who scuffle with the staff at the test sites could also face legal consequences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     