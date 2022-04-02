News / Metro

Changqiao Subdistrict residents warned of abnormal pork

The market regulator in Xuhui District has started an investigation after reports that pork delivered to residents by Changqiao Subdistrict in Xuhui District had quality problems.
The pork allegedly delivered to residents of Changqiao Subdistrict.

The market regulator in Xuhui District has started an investigation after reports that pork delivered to residents by Changqiao Subdistrict in Xuhui District had quality problems, officials announced on Saturday night.

Residents of the subdistrict uploaded photos featuring the frozen pork online, claiming it was contaminated with pseudomonas aeruginosa, a kind of bacteria.

Another photo showed a notice by an official of the Changqiao No. 4 neighborhood committee on WeChat group, warning residents to stop eating the pork immediately.

In the notice, the official said quite a number of residents had complained the meat had problems and had informed the subdistrict authorities.

In many subdistricts across Shanghai, residents have received various free food packages containing items like milk, eggs, pork, chicken and vegetables from subdistrict authorities to cope with the lockdown.

The Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation said the frozen pork was supplied by the Minhang branch of supermarket chain Metro, which procured the food from Beijing Zhongrun Changjiang Food Co Ltd.

The pork was sent to the subdistrict via an exclusive vehicle, investigators said.

Inspectors said the food was abnormal as they tested it in residents' homes, and samples had been sent to laboratory for further tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
