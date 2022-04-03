Chinese Vice Premier arrives in Shanghai to help fight COVID battle

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan came to Shanghai on the morning of April 2 to help battle the COVID crisis in the huge metropolis with a population of about 25 million.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who was earlier in northeast China's Jilin Province, came to Shanghai on the morning of April 2 to help battle the COVID crisis in the huge metropolis with a population of about 25 million.

Sun Chunlan stressed that the general policy of "dynamic zero covid" should still be adhered to. Not one household or person should be missed in the mass PCR test, while at the same residents' basic life and normal medical needs should be ensured.