COVID-19 in Shanghai: 438 confirmed cases, 7,788 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 438 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 7,788 local asymptomatic infections and two imported patients on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Of all the local infections, 73 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Sixteen confirmed patients and 6,773 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

438 local cases

The first 16 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 17th to 365th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 366th and 438th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 957 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 6,773 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 1,015 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 2,987 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 14.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Britain who arrived at the local airport on March 18.

The third patient is an Indian who arrived at the local airport on March 18.

The fourth patient is a Brazilian working in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The fifth patient is a Ukrainian working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on March 26.

The sixth patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 30.

All the six cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 12 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic case

The patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 25.



Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,523 imported cases, 4,433 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 2,635 local cases, 635 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,993 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 45,387 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 45,362 local ones, the health commission said.