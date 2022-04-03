News / Metro

Chinese vice premier urges containing Shanghai's COVID-19 in shortest time possible

Xinhua
  11:02 UTC+8, 2022-04-03       0
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday urged resolute and swift moves to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai in the shortest time possible.
Xinhua
  11:02 UTC+8, 2022-04-03       0

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday urged resolute and swift moves to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai in the shortest time possible, issuing her call during an inspection visit to the city.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed unswerving adherence to the dynamic zero-COVID approach and mobilizing COVID-19 testing capacity, medical personnel, and COVID-19 prevention supplies to support Shanghai in the fight against the epidemic.

The vice premier called for stepping up efforts to ensure that all those in need are tested, isolated, hospitalized or treated.

During the inspection, Sun listened to the report from medical experts and visited a makeshift hospital and a residential community in Shanghai.

"It is an arduous task and huge challenge to combat the Omicron variant while maintaining the normal operation of core functions in a megacity with a population of 25 million," Sun said.

She urged the improvement of the nucleic acid testing capacity as soon as possible and the organization of mass testing to get a clear picture of the epidemic situation.

The epidemic control measures in communities should be further strengthened, while people's basic living conditions and normal medical needs should be ensured, Sun said.

It is necessary to expand makeshift hospitals and designated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, Sun said, calling for the preparation of sufficient quarantine venues and swift action on the transfer and treatment of patients.

She also stressed strict closed-loop management for key industries and institutions to ensure the normal operation of core functions and the stability of supply and industrial chains.

Before arriving in Shanghai, the vice premier was on an inspection visit in the virus-hit city of Jilin in northeast China.

New COVID-19 infections from communities in Jilin city are decreasing significantly and the epidemic spread in the city has been brought under effective control.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     