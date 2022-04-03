Shanghai launches citywide antigen, PCR testing

More than 10 million residents in Puxi have taken the antigen self-test during the city's phase-II lockdown, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Imaginechina

Shanghai launched a citywide COVID-19 antigen self-testing campaign on Sunday, which will be followed by citywide nucleic acid tests on Monday, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

As a key supplement to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the antigen testing can find potential positive cases more quickly, so the quarantine and double testing can be conducted earlier, Wu Qianyu, an official with the commission, said.

More than 10 million residents in Puxi have taken antigen tests during the city's phase-II lockdown, Wu told the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday, which was held online due to the lockdown.

Abnormal results were detected in some people, who received PCR tests immediately. This will help to curb the spread of the coronavirus, she explained.

Residents are asked to strictly follow the instructions when doing the self-testing at home.Those showing abnormal results must report to neighborhood and village committees immediately and wait at home for a PCR double check.

A total of 32.74 million PCR tests have been conducted in Shanghai since the beginning of its two-phase lockdown that started on March 28, according to Liu Ping, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Some 18.3 million PRC tests were done in Pudong and its nearby areas during the phase-I lockdown between March 28 and 31, and another 14.4 million nucleic acid tests have been conducted in Puxi since Friday.

During the citywide testing, a sample collection site is set up for every 3,000 residents. The samples are delivered to testing institutes about once every hour, Liu revealed.

Imaginechina

The testing bodies are required to accelerate the process and any abnormal results are reported to disease control and health authorities immediately.

Liu said the previous rounds of massive PCR testing were done smoothly.

The city reported 438 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and a record of 7,788 local asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

Of all the local infections, 73 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Sixteen confirmed patients and 6,773 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people, according to Wu.

Over 10 designated, backup and makeshift hospitals have been launched in Shanghai for the quarantine and treatment of all local positive cases, she noted.

Additional medical teams from local hospitals, such as Longhua, Yueyang, Shuguang, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital and Yangpu District Central Hospital, have entered these makeshift hospitals to serve patients.

Wu pointed out that all local medical forces have been dedicated to COVID-19 prevention, PCR testing, medical treatment, vaccination and other medical services.

Meanwhile, the central government has dispatched medical teams to assist Shanghai. The first batch of medical and PCR testing teams from neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces have been taking part in the fight against the pandemic, she added.