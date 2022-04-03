Traditional medicine, food supplies are in train

Loaded with different kinds of traditional Chinese medicine, the first special train to support Shanghai in its battle against the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence has arrived.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Loaded with different kinds of traditional Chinese medicine, the first special train to support Shanghai in its battle against the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence arrived at Shanghai South Station at 3pm on Sunday, said China Railway Shanghai Group.

The 16-carriage train departed from Kunming in Yunnan Province, completing the 2,600-kilometer journey in 35 hours loaded with 83 tons of medicine.

"The medicine will be distributed to all the districts in the city for people who need them as soon as possible," said Li Yi, deputy head of the group.

Another special cargo train from Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province is due to arrive in the city on Sunday night with 16 containers of food, such as vegetables, eggs and cooking oil.