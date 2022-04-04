Medics from across country pitch in during lockdown

More than 20,000 medics from across China have rushed to Shanghai to assist the city's first-ever citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday amid its fight against the pandemic.

Ti Gong

More than 20,000 medics from across China have rushed to Shanghai to assist the city's first-ever citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday amid its arduous fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assisting medical teams, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) sample collection personnel, are primarily from neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, as well as the city of Tianjin, central Hubei and east Jiangxi provinces.

Many of them are collecting PCR samples and assisting patient treatments at 10 local designated and makeshift hospitals.

"Shanghai will never forget the warmth and deep affection from our brother provinces and cities," Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin said at the daily COVID-19 press briefing, which was held online due to the lockdown in Puxi. "We'd like to express our respect and gratitude to the heroes coming from across the country."



Citizens are required to register on the city's health cloud app prior to testing, go to sample collection sites in batches, wear masks, stay two meters away from others and return home immediately afterward, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Health Commission.

Citywide PCR testing for more than 25 million local residents began around 6am today in many neighborhoods. Organization and management have been optimized to prevent cross infections.

Imaginechina

In some neighborhoods, residents in different buildings were informed to receive the testing in turn to avoid gathering. Community workers and volunteers designed zigzag waiting areas and painted lines on the ground to ensure a two-meter interval between people. Green channels and chairs have been prepared for children who are taking online lessons and the elderly.

Many residents expressed gratitude to sample collection personnel from outside of Shanghai. In the city's outlying Songjiang District, medical teams from Taizhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province gave Lianhua Qingwen capsules – a traditional Chinese medicine proven to be an effective treatment for the virus – to residents after collecting their PCR samples.

Wu said stricter protection measures have been implemented for sample collection personnel, community workers and volunteers.

PCR sample collection staff must wear a N95 mask, goggles, hazmat suit, gloves and shoe covers.

Staff maintaining order on site must wear protective hats, masks, goggles or facial shields, a hazmat suit, gloves and shoe covers.

All personnel at key virus-related posts must receive at least one PCR testing every two days, Wu said.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, all of the city's more than 50,000 police officers are on duty to assist the fight against the virus, said Zhang Yahong, deputy director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

Police officers have been patrolling locked-down communities with drones and helicopters to ensure compliance with quarantine measures, Zhang said. They have also been guarding the city's entries and exits at local airports, railway stations, expressways and ports.

Traffic police are guaranteeing special vehicles such as ambulances and trucks transporting treatment supplies to drive on roads smoothly during the lockdown.

Police are also helping deliver medicines and living necessities to seniors who live alone, as well as transporting people in need, including pregnant women, to medical facilities during the lockdown, he said.

Zhang warned that anyone rejecting PCR testing during the citywide screening, leaving home without permission, making or spreading online rumors or other violations will be punished.

