COVID-19 in Shanghai: 268 confirmed cases, 13,086 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 268 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 13,086 local asymptomatic infections, three imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Of all the local infections, four confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Fourteen confirmed patients and 12,592 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

268 local cases

The first 14 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 15th to 264th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 265th and 268th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 732 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 12,592 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 494 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,473 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 1.



The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

The third patient is a French national who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 16 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic case

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 31.



The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 16 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 27 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,534 imported cases, 4,445 have been discharged upon recovery and 89 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 3,328 local cases, 680 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,641 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 65,981 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 65,958 local ones, the health commission said.