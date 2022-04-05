News / Metro

Medic captured arguing on video mistakenly labelled from neighborhood province

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0
A female medic and community officer whose dispute was captured on video and posted online are both locals.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0

A female medic and community officer whose dispute was captured on video and went viral on WeChat are both locals.

The "label" that the medic came to Shanghai from a neighboring province to help during the lockdown is false.

According to official information, she is a nurse from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Hospital's Minhang branch who was dispatched to conduct nucleic acid testing for residents of Minhang's Pujin Community.

Because the community is conducting door-to-door testing, the process took longer than 12 hours – much longer than anticipated.

In the video, the nurse was arguing with a community officer who wanted the medical team to finish all the tests before leaving.

Pujin officials reportedly communicated with the medical team and came to an understanding.

Many medics involved in Monday's citywide testing are from other provinces.

"We are sincerely thankful to these rescuers." "All medics are human beings, not machines, and they need to be respected and treated well." "Rumors really hurt" were among comments at the official Website to smash rumors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     