Medic captured arguing on video mistakenly labelled from neighborhood province

A female medic and community officer whose dispute was captured on video and went viral on WeChat are both locals.



The "label" that the medic came to Shanghai from a neighboring province to help during the lockdown is false.



According to official information, she is a nurse from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Hospital's Minhang branch who was dispatched to conduct nucleic acid testing for residents of Minhang's Pujin Community.

Because the community is conducting door-to-door testing, the process took longer than 12 hours – much longer than anticipated.

In the video, the nurse was arguing with a community officer who wanted the medical team to finish all the tests before leaving.

Pujin officials reportedly communicated with the medical team and came to an understanding.

Many medics involved in Monday's citywide testing are from other provinces.



"We are sincerely thankful to these rescuers." "All medics are human beings, not machines, and they need to be respected and treated well." "Rumors really hurt" were among comments at the official Website to smash rumors.

