On Tuesday evening, 17 singers, songwriters and musical performers who are currently under lockdown in Shanghai, China, shared their talents in a special online concert live stream called The Sound of Shanghai.

The performers, ranging in age from 7 up, included locals and foreigners alike, with a special performance from a 15-year-old girl who is currently under central quarantine after testing positive for COVID.