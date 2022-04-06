New round of citywide PCR, antigen testing in Shanghai

Shanghai will launch another round of citywide nucleic acid tests or antigen self-testing on Wednesday for additional COVID-19 screenings.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai will launch another round of citywide nucleic acid tests or antigen self-testing on Wednesday for additional COVID-19 screenings after previously detected positive cases were transferred to central quarantine.

Residents in communities where any positive case has been detected since April 1 will receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test today. These communities or companies will be listed as key areas. A mixed sampling for every 10 people will be conducted.

Courier staff, meal deliverymen and other urban service personnel who are still moving around will receive a PCR test in their communities today with individual samplings.

According to statistics from Monday's citywide screenings, the number of new positive cases in Shanghai remains at a high level, said Gu Honghui, deputy secretary general of the city government.

"The situation remains severe and complicated," Gu said.

Testing personnel will offer door-to-door sample collection services to the elderly and other inconvenient people such as disabled people and bed-ridden patients.



Communities without positive cases between April 1 and 5 will receive antigen self-tests today. Those who test positive via antigen tests will receive individual PCR tests.

People who have tested positive during previous screenings and have yet to be transferred won't take part in this round of PCR or antigen testing.

Testing will also be delayed for those with abnormal results from the previous mixed sampling PCR tests, and will receive an individual PCR test after being confirmed as negative during retesting.

The current lockdown and quarantine management in Shanghai will continue until the new round of testing is completed, Gu said. Local authorities will continue to ensure life supply deliveries. Couriers and urban service staff will be under strict closed-loop management.

After the new round of testing is completed, the city government will decide and publicize follow-up screenings and prevention measures based on the results of the screenings, Gu said.

Wu Qianyu, an official with the Shanghai Health Commission, said citizens must wear masks, stay two meters away from others and avoid gathering or chatting with neighbors while being tested to avoid cross infection due to the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant.