The results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests can be checked on Shanghai's Suishenban app as well as Alipay and WeChat.

The city's health cloud app Jiankangyun is currently unavailable for PCR report checks.

The app change has been carried out to improve support of the city's ongoing, massive COVID-19 screenings, officials from the Jiankangyun app said in a statement on Wednesday.