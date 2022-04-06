News / Metro

Eating oranges or drinking cola doesn't affect antigen test results, say experts

It is rumored that eating oranges or drinking cola may cause positive antigen test results. Experts said that it is false.
Eating oranges or drinking cola does not affect the results of COVID-19 antigen self-tests, experts said.

A video clip has gone viral on social networks showing someone dripping orange juice or cola into a test kit. Then, the kit displays a positive result. Some people have rushed to the conclusion that eating oranges or drinking cola prior to taking the test can affect the result.

Shanghai ZJ (Liferiver) Bio-Tech Co, producer of the testing kits, said the kit is only designed for fluid samples from a nose swab, so eating and drinking do not affect results. Even if orange juice or cola accidentally enters the nasal cavity, the concentration is too small to affect the test result.

"We urge people to take the test strictly according to the guidance, and do not drip other material into the kit," said Shao Junbin, president of ZJ.

