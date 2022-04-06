Mystery of mobile phone in bag of vegetables

The phone of a woman in Yangzhou accidentally fell into a bag of vegetables headed for Shanghai.

Among truckloads of food parcels reaching Shanghai, one was different: It contained a mobile phone.

A nationwide rally of fresh produce support is pouring into Shanghai to ensure local supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown. On Tuesday, a truck carrying nearly 1,000 food parcels from Yangzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province arrived in Minhang District.

As volunteers were handing out the parcels to residents of the Longbai No.4 community, they found something unusual.

One parcel was peculiarly noisy, leading some to think it contained a live chicken. But it turned out to be a buzzing mobile phone mixed in with apples, cucumbers and potatoes that was almost out of power.

Meanwhile, local residents found a post going viral on the Internet that read: "Please contact me if anyone in Shanghai received a food parcel from Yangzhou with a mobile phone in it. It was careless of my sister to leave her mobile phone while she was packing parcels."

It triggered heated discussions in their WeChat groups. "Thank you for your care and love! I believe we will find it and return to you!" "I just laughed to tears but wish you good luck!" "Give us your address. We want to buy you a new phone."

Wang Yongyong, who's responsible for the trip, told Thepaper.cn that he received a phone call from the logistics company asking for help finding a missing mobile phone. He immediately contacted the local neighborhood committee.

According to Wang, the truck driver took the phone with him on his way back to Yangzhou.

