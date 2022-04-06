Delivery workers are lifelines in locked-down Shanghai

An estimated 11,000 delivery employees are ensuring daily necessities to households in Shanghai. All of them must provide a daily negative test report.

Dong Jun / SHINE

About 11,000 delivery people are sending life supplies and online orders to Shanghai residents every day in the midst of the ongoing lockdown, according to the city's commerce commission.

Every day, beginning from today, courier personnel who are primarily from local meal delivery and e-commerce platforms are subjected to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and antigen self-testing.

To begin working, they must have a negative report and wear gloves, a facial shield and a mask, according to Liu Min, the commission's deputy director.

If any abnormal results are found, their companies will launch an emergency response to transfer positive personnel, disinfect the sites and restore operations as soon as possible, Liu told the city's daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that these delivery personnel served as a lifeline to citizens during the lockdown and played a critical role in ensuring the various needs of people.

Liu admitted that life-supply delivery faces some challenges, such as interprovincial logistics and "last kilometer" door-to-door delivery services.

"We're trying to solve these problems with the help of various parties, and we're doing our best to ensure the basic life necessities for citizens during the pandemic," she promised.

She said that the nation's development and reform commission, as well as the Ministry of Transport, has issued new measures to ensure the smooth operation of logistics to Shanghai.

In addition, emergency vegetable supply transferring stations are being built both within and outside of Shanghai. According to Liu, the city has also been working closely with key food production bases to maintain life supplies.

She said a three-tier delivery system is being promoted across the city.



Local districts will be in charge of purchasing and distributing goods, while subdistricts and towns will sort and transfer them. The neighborhood committees will be in charge of covering the "last 100 meters" to deliver the goods to residents' homes.

Special groups, such as the elderly living alone, will be prioritized at first, she added.