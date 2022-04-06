Viral photo incorrectly states end of quarantine in Yangpu community
A photo went viral on social media today mentioning the quarantine in a community in Yangpu District ended at 6am Wednesday, which is false.
It turns out that information was false, and the community is still under strict quarantine following the latest rules.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Yanlin
