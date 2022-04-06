Jogger, 60, fined for breaking lockdown rules

The man said he was aware of the lockdown rules, but he is a regular jogger.

Ti Gong

A man living in Putuo District was fined 200 yuan (US$31) for breaking lockdown rules, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

The man, who is over 60, jogged 10 kilometers on empty streets despite the citywide lockdown, police said.

Taopu Police Station received a report from the public last Saturday morning about the jogging man.

The man allegedly also posted about it in a WeChat group with fellow joggers.

Police soon identified the man surnamed Li who has been staying in a company on Liuhua Road during the lockdown.

Li admitted that he went jogging at 5:50am that morning although he was aware of the lockdown rules. He told police he's a regular jogger.

He was fined for breaking the administrative punishment law by failing to comply with government decisions in an emergency situation.