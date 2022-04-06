COVID test station volunteer, 65, dies in scuffle with relative

An argument between the volunteer and the son of his niece turned violent. Attempts to resuscitate him failed.

A 65-year-old community volunteer died in a scuffle with his relative, who's the son of his niece, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

The drama happened on Monday afternoon at a residential complex on Yangqu Road in Jing'an District, when residents there were taking PCR tests for COVID-19.

The volunteer, a man surnamed Xie, was keeping order at the testing site, when he saw the son of his niece, a 23-year-old man surnamed Xue, arrived.

Since Xue was arriving late and littering, Xue gave him a verbal reprimand as a senior member of the family, police said.

However, the argument quickly escalated to a physical scuffle, although the two were soon separated by their neighbors.

Suddenly, Xie fell to the ground and became unconscious.

Some people on the scene tried to resuscitate him but in vain, as Xie was announced dead later at the hospital after failed first aid, police said.

Xue has been placed under restrictive criminal measures, while the investigation is still underway.

Ti Gong