Qingpu makeshift hospital starts accepting patients

The Qingpu District Sports and Culture Activity Center has been transformed into a makeshift hospital and is fully operational.

Ti Gong

4 Photos | View Slide Show › The interior of the makeshift hospital. Ti Gong

Scene of the hospital Ti Gong

Scene of the hospital Ti Gong

Scene of the hospital Ti Gong

In Qingpu District, a makeshift hospital with 500 beds has been operational.

According to the district government, as of 6pm on Tuesday, the hospital had housed 317 COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers and cases with minor symptoms.



Renovated from the Qingpu District Sports and Culture Activity Center, it covers 30,878 square meters.



It has set up departments of respiratory medicine, emergency treatment, surgery, paediatrics and TCM.

The hospital has seven nursing units and three emergency treatment areas with bathing facilities.

A total of 238 medical workers from hospitals such as the Qingpu branch of Zhongshan Hospital, Zhujiajiao People's Hospital, Qingpu Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital and Qingpu Mental Health Center are working here.

Among them, five assisted in the battle against COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in 2020.

It took only three days to finish renovation work on the sports and culture activity center.

"We will persist in the fight against COVID-19 until we succeed," said Zhang Meiyuan, deputy director of emergency treatment department of the Qingpu branch of Zhongshan Hospital.

Ti Gong