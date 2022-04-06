Stamped pandemic pass for sale a hoax: police

A transport company worker is under investigation for claiming that he could get special passes for cars during the lockdown.

A transport company worker is under investigation for claiming that he could get special passes for cars during the pandemic, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Police in Minhang District said they started investigation after information started to circulate on the Internet on Wednesday that someone was selling the pass with a stamp of the taskforce group for pandemic control of the district government on it.

The man who posted the picture of the pass on the Internet and claimed that he could provide the service was soon identified as 40-year-old Chen who works for a passenger transport company.

Chen told police that the pass belonged to his company whose fleet is taking part in the transportation of materials for pandemic control at the moment.

He said he posted the picture of the pass on the Internet to boast to his friends and made a false claim that he could help get the pass for other people.

Police said the investigation is still underway.

Since most parts of the city have been under lockdown, only vehicles with special passes issued by the government can hit the road.