News / Metro

Stamped pandemic pass for sale a hoax: police

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-06       0
A transport company worker is under investigation for claiming that he could get special passes for cars during the lockdown.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-06       0

A transport company worker is under investigation for claiming that he could get special passes for cars during the pandemic, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Police in Minhang District said they started investigation after information started to circulate on the Internet on Wednesday that someone was selling the pass with a stamp of the taskforce group for pandemic control of the district government on it.

The man who posted the picture of the pass on the Internet and claimed that he could provide the service was soon identified as 40-year-old Chen who works for a passenger transport company.

Chen told police that the pass belonged to his company whose fleet is taking part in the transportation of materials for pandemic control at the moment.

He said he posted the picture of the pass on the Internet to boast to his friends and made a false claim that he could help get the pass for other people.

Police said the investigation is still underway.

Since most parts of the city have been under lockdown, only vehicles with special passes issued by the government can hit the road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     