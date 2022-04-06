Children studying as usual at biggest makeshift hospital

Online classes have been launched for children in the family section of Shanghai's largest COVID-19 makeshift hospital, where they are studying like other children.

Their parents also monitor and help them with their homework, while medics offer assistance by printing the children's teaching materials.

The makeshift hospital, located at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, is currently the city's largest site, which can accommodate up to 15,000 patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms and asymptomatic infections.

The family section, under the charge of Shanghai Children's Medical Center and Shanghai 10th People's Hospital, is mainly for children and their parents. Currently, the nearly 1,000 beds in the section are fully occupied.

Center officials said they have created a good environment for the children and streamlining their online studies during the quarantine period is also a good treatment regime.

At noon, parent volunteers organize the children to do some physical exercises.

"We also educate parents on accidental injuries and teach them about children's safety and how to deal with accidents, especially in the small space of the makeshift hospital," said Zhang Fen from the center's medical team.