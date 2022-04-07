Woman detained for posting fabricated video

A 45-year-old woman surnamed Wang has been put under administrative detention after posting an unverified video she found in a WeChat group.

A 45-year-old woman surnamed Wang has been put under administrative detention after posting an unverified video she found in a WeChat group forwarded by others and labelling it "Children without the company of adults at an isolation venue in Fengxian District."

The video was found to be completely false after an investigation by the public security bureau of the suburban district, according to an announcement posted on the official Weibo account of the Fengxian District government.

Wang posted the video on her personal WeChat video account, which aroused massive concern among netizens due to the sensational topic she had fabricated.